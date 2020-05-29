+ taxes & licensing
Navigation GPS, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, 19 Chrome Wheels, Heated Rear Seats, F
Compare at $29118 - Kia of Timmins is just $27998!
No matter where it's headed, the Sorento is sure to draw attention, with its wide stance and sculpted contours. This 2018 Kia Sorento is for sale today in Timmins.
As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 89,115 kms. It's titanium in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is SXL. The top of the line 2018 Kia Sorento has been created to deliver an ultimate driving experience while enjoying in a luxurious cabin filled with premium options as standard. Features include adaptive distance pacing cruise control, Homelink garage door transmitter, Nappa leather seat trim, power seat and mirror memory option, front camera, left side and right side camera, back up camera, lane departure warning, express open tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, separate rear controlled air conditioning, heated leather steering wheel with integrated controls for audio and cruise control, heated and cooled front power bucket seats, high output USB charge ports, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Infinity premium sound system, 8 inch display with integrated navigation, an impressive number of airbags and occupancy sensors.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.86 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33362 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
