2018 Kia Sorento

61,849 KM

Details Description

$37,697

+ tax & licensing
$37,697

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2018 Kia Sorento

2018 Kia Sorento

SX V6 White Nappa Leather - $288 B/W

2018 Kia Sorento

SX V6 White Nappa Leather - $288 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

$37,697

+ taxes & licensing

61,849KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8198226
  Stock #: K22066A
  VIN: 5XYPKDA51JG374946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K22066A
  • Mileage 61,849 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, White Nappa Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM, Touch Screen

Compare at $39205 - Kia of Timmins is just $37697!

The 2018 KIA Sorento has the power to surprise and is make for all of life's adventures. This 2018 Kia Sorento is for sale today in Timmins.

As soon as you enter the cabin of the 2018 Kia Sorento, you'll recognize that it's a very warm and welcoming space to be. Thanks to its intuitive cabin layout, controls are easy to reach and the seats are extremely comfortable. The look is so much more adventurous than anything you'd imagine for a vehicle this functional. It has the look of confidence, opening previously uncharted territory for you and your family.This SUV has 61,849 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sorento's trim level is SX V6. The powerful 2018 Kia Sorento SX V6 is undeniably a premium SUV and includes features like a larger sunroof, full time all wheel drive, larger aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, heated rear seats and heated steering wheel, a larger - enhanced 8 inch touchscreen display with an Infinity speaker stereo and built in navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, premium leather bucket seats that are heated and cooled, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application


Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.94 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $44919 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

