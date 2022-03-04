Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Nissan Murano

50,328 KM

Details Description

$33,727

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,727

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Murano

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL Navigation GPS - $265 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Murano

AWD SL Navigation GPS - $265 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

  1. 8642447
  2. 8642447
  3. 8642447
  4. 8642447
  5. 8642447
  6. 8642447
  7. 8642447
  8. 8642447
  9. 8642447
  10. 8642447
  11. 8642447
  12. 8642447
  13. 8642447
  14. 8642447
  15. 8642447
  16. 8642447
  17. 8642447
  18. 8642447
  19. 8642447
  20. 8642447
  21. 8642447
  22. 8642447
  23. 8642447
  24. 8642447
  25. 8642447
  26. 8642447
  27. 8642447
  28. 8642447
  29. 8642447
  30. 8642447
  31. 8642447
  32. 8642447
  33. 8642447
  34. 8642447
Contact Seller

$33,727

+ taxes & licensing

50,328KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8642447
  • Stock #: K22139A
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0JN121892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K22139A
  • Mileage 50,328 KM

Vehicle Description

Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!



Compare at $35076 - Kia of Timmins is just $33727!



This Nissan Murano is a smart choice if you want an upscale crossover without having to step up to a luxury brand. This 2018 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Timmins.



Enjoy a premium crafted crossover experience. This Nissan Murano leads with innovation and follows through with devotion to the smallest detail. An unmistakable exterior draws you in. The well-appointed interior creates a personal environment for the driver while keeping your passengers comfortable. A potent drivetrain delivers confident, refined control. Embrace the details. Delight in technology. It all starts with a touch of the push-button ignition. This low mileage SUV has just 50,328 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Murano's trim level is AWD SL. This Murano SL is a statement of beauty. It comes with all-wheel drive, a power panoramic moonroof, remote start, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, blind spot warning, moving object detection, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $264.98 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41337 ). See dealer for details.



As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.



We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!



Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.



We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!

o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Timmins

2021 RAM 1500 Classi...
 18,742 KM
$50,980 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento SX ...
 66,772 KM
$31,466 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 44,313 KM
$22,971 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

Call Dealer

705-267-XXXX

(click to show)

705-267-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory