2018 Nissan Rogue

43,573 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

43,573KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624558
  • Stock #: N-85
  • VIN: JN8AT2MV9JW321325

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

