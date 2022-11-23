$23,495+ tax & licensing
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
S
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
19,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9358189
- Stock #: Z-86
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC747130
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 19,217 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4