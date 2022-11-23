Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

19,217 KM

Details Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

2018 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9358189
  • Stock #: Z-86
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8JC747130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
