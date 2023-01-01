$35,876+ tax & licensing
$35,876
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2018 RAM 1500
SLT 5.7L V8 Hemi- One owner - $290 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
67,755KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488421
- Stock #: 7351A
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT8JS267038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,755 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $37311 - Kia of Timmins is just $35876!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception, says Car and Driver. This 2018 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Timmins.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2018 Ram 1500 is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 67,755 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LT8JS267038.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.83 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $45214 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Fender Flares
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tip Start
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,152 kgs (6,950 lbs)
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs), Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Next Generation Engine Controller, Engine Oil Heat Exchanger, Hemi Badge, Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory o...
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Compass
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Cloth Seats
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
