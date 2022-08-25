$38,495+ tax & licensing
$38,495
+ taxes & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2019 Dodge Durango
SXT
Location
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
62,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9002932
- Stock #: R-86
- VIN: 1C4RDJAG4KC632952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,358 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
