2019 Dodge Durango

62,358 KM

Details Features

$38,495

+ tax & licensing
$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2019 Dodge Durango

2019 Dodge Durango

SXT

2019 Dodge Durango

SXT

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,495

+ taxes & licensing

62,358KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9002932
  Stock #: R-86
  VIN: 1C4RDJAG4KC632952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
