Collision Mitigation, Pre Collision Safety, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Wi-Fi, Chrome Exterior Accents, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Fresh Oil change, Certified!
Compare at $38474 - Kia of Timmins is just $36994!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This 2019 Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Timmins.
Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 30,650 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L V8 32V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this all capable Ford F-150 XLT for an assortment of features and options such as fully automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a 7 speaker stereo, SiriusXM, Fordpass Connect 4g Wi-Fi Modem Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3, Apple and Android connectivity, an exterior keypad, remote keyless entry, manual air conditioning, adjustable front seats, front and rear cup holders, power door locks with auto-lock, automatic emergency braking, and a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E56KFC33822.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $249.08 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $45332 ). See dealer for details.
