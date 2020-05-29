Safety Security System

Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

voltmeter

rear reading lights

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Oil Pressure Gauge

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Perimeter/approach lights

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Variable Valve Control

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual passenger lumbar support

Mode Select Transmission

Auto high-beam headlights

Manual driver lumbar support

