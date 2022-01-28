$48,113 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 3 2 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8265324

8265324 Stock #: 7303

7303 VIN: 1FTEW1EP5KFC92714

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 7303

Mileage 36,321 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.