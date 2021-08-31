2019 GMC Canyon

$44,953 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8036608

8036608 Stock #: K22074A

K22074A VIN: 1GTG6FEN0K1285185

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 42,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Skid Plates Trailer Sway Control REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

