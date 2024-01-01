$39,995+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,772KM
VIN 1GTU9CED7KZ253190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25008A
- Mileage 93,772 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker!
Compare at $41595 - Kia of Timmins is just $39995!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this Professional Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 93,772 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $296.47 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $53958 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille, Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate, standard
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear seat reminder
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup bed
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Drop In Bedliner
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
