Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

71,420 KM

Details Description

$30,966

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,966

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Heated Seats Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD Heated Seats Remote Start

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

  1. 9054991
  2. 9054991
  3. 9054991
  4. 9054991
  5. 9054991
  6. 9054991
  7. 9054991
  8. 9054991
  9. 9054991
  10. 9054991
  11. 9054991
  12. 9054991
  13. 9054991
  14. 9054991
  15. 9054991
  16. 9054991
  17. 9054991
  18. 9054991
  19. 9054991
  20. 9054991
  21. 9054991
  22. 9054991
  23. 9054991
  24. 9054991
  25. 9054991
  26. 9054991
  27. 9054991
  28. 9054991
  29. 9054991
  30. 9054991
  31. 9054991
Contact Seller

$30,966

+ taxes & licensing

71,420KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9054991
  • Stock #: K23046A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H24KH137388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K23046A
  • Mileage 71,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!







Compare at $32205 - Kia of Timmins is just $30966!



In the mountains or in the urban sprawl, this versatile 2019 Honda CR-V feels right at home. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Timmins.



This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 71,420 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. Stepping up to the all wheel drive version of the LX gets you automatic high and low beams and a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This AWD SUV also has the 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39198 ). See dealer for details.



As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.



We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!



Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.



We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!

o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Timmins

2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 70,038 KM
$33,345 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sorento SX ...
 51,000 KM
$40,899 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Sedona LX+ ...
 82,352 KM
$37,837 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

Call Dealer

705-267-XXXX

(click to show)

705-267-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory