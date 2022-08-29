2019 Honda CR-V

$30,966 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 4 2 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9054991

9054991 Stock #: K23046A

K23046A VIN: 2HKRW2H24KH137388

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K23046A

Mileage 71,420 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.