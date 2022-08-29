$30,966+ tax & licensing
$30,966
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD Heated Seats Remote Start
71,420KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054991
- Stock #: K23046A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H24KH137388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 71,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32205 - Kia of Timmins is just $30966!
In the mountains or in the urban sprawl, this versatile 2019 Honda CR-V feels right at home. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This stylish 2019 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 71,420 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX AWD. Stepping up to the all wheel drive version of the LX gets you automatic high and low beams and a host of safety features such as automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This AWD SUV also has the 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $215.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39198 ). See dealer for details.
