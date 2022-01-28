$28,995+ tax & licensing
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Optima
SX Turbo Auto Panoramic Sunroof - $196 B/W
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
47,765KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8198217
- Stock #: K22086A
- VIN: 5XXGW4L26KG288514
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30155 - Kia of Timmins is just $28995!
This 2019 Kia optima is a daily sports sedan that doubles as a perfect, spacious, comfortable family car. This 2019 Kia Optima is for sale today in Timmins.
This 2019 Kia Optima has come a long way with numerous up-scale features and a truly comfortable and spacious luxurious interior that is decadent in many ways. Elegant and well designed both inside and out, this Kia Optima is an amazing and versatile sedan that can be both your road toy and your family car in one smart vehicle.This low mileage sedan has just 47,765 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Optima's trim level is SX Turbo Auto. For an even more fun and engaging drive, this performance centered SX turbo brings paddle shifters, ambient lighting, premium leather seats with red stitching throughout interior, d shaped sport steering wheel, aluminum interior trim, red brake calipers, sport tuned suspension, directionally adaptive headlights, and a rear spoiler. You also get lane keep assist, driver attention alerts, active forward collision mitigation obstacle detection, blind spot monitoring, and rear parking sensors for driver assistance and added safety. The interior is comfortable and well designed with sunroof, cooled front seats, wireless charging, UVO connective service, heated seats, memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, power folding side mirrors, 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, aux and USB input, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $195.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35530 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
