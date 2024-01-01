$27,847+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Sedona
LX Heated Steering Wheel - $207 B/W - Low Mileage
2019 Kia Sedona
LX Heated Steering Wheel - $207 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$27,847
+ taxes & licensing
37,651KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C18K6467261
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24079A
- Mileage 37,651 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, 8 Passenger Seating, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!
Compare at $28961 - Kia of Timmins is just $27847!
This 2019 Kia Sedona has come from being a practical family cargo vehicle to one of the most opulent, comprehensively built luxury passenger vans. This 2019 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This 2019 Kia Sedona has returned with a fresh handsome new face to reclaim its throne as the best people hauling minivan. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This low mileage van has just 37,651 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sedona's trim level is LX. This Sedona LX comes with all the modern necessities like heated front seats and steering wheel, rear parking sensors, cooling glove box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, USB and aux inputs, remote keyless entry, object detection, rear view camera, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, Slide-n-Stow 2nd row seats, height adjustable driver seat, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, conversation mirror, and rear air conditioning controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $37569 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Wireless Phone Charging
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Front-wheel drive
Keyless Start
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3.51 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: Active ECO
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 7" display audio, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands free connectivity, 6 speakers, AUX and USB ports
Seating
Cloth Seats
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
$27,847
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2019 Kia Sedona