2019 Kia Sorento

42,484 KM

Details Description

$35,546

+ tax & licensing
$35,546

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2019 Kia Sorento

2019 Kia Sorento

EX Premium Leather Panoramic Sunroof - $240 B/W

2019 Kia Sorento

EX Premium Leather Panoramic Sunroof - $240 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

$35,546

+ taxes & licensing

42,484KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8198232
  Stock #: K22100A
  VIN: 5XYPHDA57KG549491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K22100A
  • Mileage 42,484 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Power Liftgate, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental


Compare at $36968 - Kia of Timmins is just $35546!

With a host of luxury features and technology designed to make your drive safer and easier, this Kia Sorento is ready to be the next member of your family. This 2019 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Timmins.

This 2019 Kia Sorento is a classy, comfortable, and capable SUV that is built to be the perfect family hauler. It boasts one of the best designed and built interiors within its class, and an elegant exterior design that is sure to capture attention. It delivers a responsive handling feel, while also being very restrained and supple regardless of the road condition. This Kia Sorento does just about everything with grace, confidence and style.This SUV has 42,484 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's titanium in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sorento's trim level is EX Premium. The powerful and comfortable Kia Sorento EX Premium is definitely the right choice when looking for a premium family SUV. Features include a power sunroof, full time all wheel drive, stylish alloy wheels, a power liftgate and heated steering wheel, enhanced 7 inch touchscreen display with a 6 speaker stereo, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and voice activation technology, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rack rails, front fog lamps, power windows, heated leather bucket seats, a proximity key for push button start, memory seats and mirrors settings, blind spot sensor, rear collision sensor, back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application


Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $239.33 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $43558 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

