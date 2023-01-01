2019 Kia Sorento

$34,866 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 4 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9731806

9731806 Stock #: K23147A

K23147A VIN: 5XYPKDA51KG494831

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Titanium

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K23147A

Mileage 65,407 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Cooled Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Stainless Steel Bumper Insert Tires: 235/55R19 Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Android Auto Apple CarPlay 630w Regular Amplifier Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering WIRELESS CHARGING 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Wireless Phone Charging 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 10-Way Driver Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 71 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.510 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6 GVWR: 2,550 kgs (5,622 lbs) Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Premium audio system Driver's Power Seat Sirius XM Satellite Ready Active Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.