2019 Kia Sportage
LX AWD Remote Start - $177 B/W
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7395
- Mileage 78,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24804 - Kia of Timmins is just $23850!
This 2019 Kia Sportage wears distinctive athletic gear, inside and out, as one of the best mid size SUV's on the market. This 2019 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This 2019 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 78,997 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is LX AWD. This capable Kia Sportage LX AWD comes loaded with features such as aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker stereo system, Bluetooth streaming audio and a 5 inch display, USB connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, a back up camera and plenty more safety and comfort features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $176.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $32176 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" LCD display, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, AUX and USB input jacks and steering wheel mounted audio controls
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco/Sport/Normal)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
