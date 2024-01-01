$27,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
Signature Navigation GPS - $207 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,705KM
VIN JM3KFBEY3K0635967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25086A
- Mileage 41,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Cooled Seats, Head-up Display, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Bose Premium Sound System, Power Liftgate, Active Driver Assistance, Heated Seats!
Compare at $29004 - Kia of Timmins is just $27888!
This Mazda CX5's interior is one of the best in the class, offering great versatility and excellent fit and finish. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This low mileage SUV has just 41,705 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-5's trim level is Signature. Premium features include power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal accent trim, premium Bose sound system, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with front fog lights. You also get traffic sign recognition, stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, and high beam assist helps make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you will also get heated seats, heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $206.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $37624 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Advanced Smart City Brake Support and Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: 225/55R19 AS
Wheels: 19" Alloy w/Gunmetal Finish -inc: dark painted pockets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Navigation System -inc: free trial
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Heated/Ventilated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Bose Premium Audio -inc: 10 speakers w/Centerpoint 2 Surround Technology w/SurroundStage signal processing and Audiopilot 2 noise compensation technology, Bluetooth w/audio profile, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/3-month subscription, ste...
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Auto -inc: manual shift mode and drive selection switch
4.411 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G I4 Turbo
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kia of Timmins
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
Call Dealer
705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$27,888
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2019 Mazda CX-5