Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Armada

29,690 KM

Details Features

$58,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Armada

2019 Nissan Armada

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Armada

SL

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,495

+ taxes & licensing

29,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8244690
  • Stock #: N481A
  • VIN: JN8AY2NC7K9582967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,690 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

2018 Nissan Rogue SL
 43,651 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV
 58,715 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Armada P...
 29,619 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory