$58,495+ tax & licensing
$58,495
+ taxes & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2019 Nissan Armada
SL
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
29,690KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8244690
- Stock #: N481A
- VIN: JN8AY2NC7K9582967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,690 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Blind Spot Monitor
