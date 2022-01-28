2019 Nissan Armada

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$58,495 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 6 9 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8244690

8244690 Stock #: N481A

N481A VIN: JN8AY2NC7K9582967

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 29,690 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor

