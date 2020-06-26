2019 Nissan Frontier

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.