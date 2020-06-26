Menu
Account
Sign In
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Contact Seller

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,274KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5311157
  • Stock #: K623A
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW6KN752748
Exterior Colour
AnthraciteK
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

2019 Nissan Micra SV
 5,923 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 101,319 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 0 KM
$21,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory