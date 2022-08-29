$37,650+ tax & licensing
$37,650
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2019 Nissan Frontier
SV Remote Start - $169 B/W
$37,650
+ taxes & licensing
29,040KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9090112
- Stock #: 7163A
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV2KN876972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 7163A
- Mileage 29,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39156 - Kia of Timmins is just $37650!
With rugged and competent off-road capability matched to proven technology, the 2019 Nissan Frontier is the obvious choice for the modern truck buyer. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,040 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Frontier's trim level is SV. This Nissan Frontier is ready for work with aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, 7 inch color display, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, Bluetooth hands free phone system and audio streaming, cruise control, second row under seat storage, AM/FM audio with 4 speakers, USB and aux inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $270.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49212 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
