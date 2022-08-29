2019 Nissan Frontier...

$37,650 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 0 4 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9090112

9090112 Stock #: 7163A

7163A VIN: 1N6AD0FV2KN876972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 7163A

Mileage 29,040 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.