Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

4 Wheel Disc Brakes

ABS Brakes

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Variably intermittent wipers

Delay-off headlights

Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Trailer Sway Control

voltmeter

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Front beverage holders

Oil Pressure Gauge

Ignition disable

Passenger door bin

Rear door bins

Rear seat centre armrest

Electronic stability

Radio data system

Cylinder Deactivation

Rear beverage holders

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Variable Valve Control

Sequential multi-point fuel injection

Variable intake manifold

1-touch down

1-touch up

Front wheel independent suspension

Manual-shift auto

Mode Select Transmission

