2019 RAM 1500

35,850 KM

Details Description

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Push Button Start - $314 B/W

2019 RAM 1500

Big Horn Push Button Start - $314 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8237385
  • Stock #: 7286
  • VIN: 1C6SRFBT7KN556487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7286
  • Mileage 35,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear Camera, Power Driver Seat, 20 Chrome Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Touch Screen, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified, Low Mileage!







Compare at $48875 - Kia of Timmins is just $46995!



Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2019 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Timmins.



The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This low mileage Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has just 35,850 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our 1500's trim level is Big Horn. This special Big Horn edition Ram 1500 really lives up to its name with burly tires, Big Horn Badging, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, heated power side mirrors, side mirror turn signals, and power folding side mirrors. Other features include aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, Uconnect3, a 5 inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, USB and aux jacks, a rearview camera, 3.5 inch vehicle information display, cruise control, heavy duty suspension, active front air dams, 7 pin wiring harness, chrome badging, chrome bumpers, automatic headlamps, and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFBT7KN556487.





To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $316.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $57587 ). See dealer for details.



As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.



We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!



Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.



We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-XXXX

705-267-8291

