$46,995 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 8 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8237385

8237385 Stock #: 7286

7286 VIN: 1C6SRFBT7KN556487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7286

Mileage 35,850 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.