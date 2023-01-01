2019 RAM 1500 Classic

$37,674 + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 1 7 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9488436

9488436 Stock #: K23095A

K23095A VIN: 1C6RR7KT4KS579957

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,172 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Tip Start Fixed rear window Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS Black Exterior Mirrors Black rear step bumper Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Trailer Hitch Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Spray in Bedliner 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs Electronic Transfer Case 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Interior SOFT TONNEAU COVER Manual Adjust Seats glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Vinyl rear seat Storage Tray Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor 4-Way Passenger Seat Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Driver Seat AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Seating Cloth Seats Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

