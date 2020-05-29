+ taxes & licensing
Heated Seats, Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Fresh Oil change, Certified!
Compare at $38475 - Kia of Timmins is just $36995!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. Looking for a mid-size pickup that can do it all? You should definitely check out this Toyota Tacoma, a go-anywhere truck that combines an efficient engine with capable suspension and a well appointed interior. This 2019 Toyota Tacoma is for sale today in Timmins.
This Toyota Tacoma is what happens when a 50-year legacy of toughness meets a whole lot of modern tech and combine it all into one unstoppable package. And there's more to this machine than just its aggressive good looks. Advanced off-road technologies and heavy-duty components take this truck to places others fear to tread. A powerful and efficient engine has got the goods to get you to the end of the map and back. Inside, superior comfort and tech keep you feeling refreshed during those hard-charging expeditions. It's time to get in touch with your gnarly side. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 40,415 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tacoma's trim level is 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5. This SR5 Tacoma is ready for anything with 4WD, pre collision safety system, pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, heated front seats, dynamic adaptive cruise control, remote keyless entry, front recovery hooks, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, rear underseat storage, multi information display in instrument cluster, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, 120V power outlet inside and in the bed, LED taillamps, active traction control, trailering package with Class IV hitch and 7 pin connector, power adjustable heated side mirrors, fog lamps, rear step bumper, Easy Lift/Lower removable tailgate, advanced motor efficiency technology, colour display infotainment, voice recognition, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, USB and aux jacks, and AM/FM CD with MP3/WMA playback through a premium audio system.
