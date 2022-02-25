$45,995+ tax & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
21,883KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8409390
- Stock #: N491A
- VIN: 1GCPYBEK4LZ199812
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,883 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
