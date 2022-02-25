2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 , 8 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8409390

8409390 Stock #: N491A

N491A VIN: 1GCPYBEK4LZ199812

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 21,883 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.