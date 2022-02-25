Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

21,883 KM

Details Features

$45,995

$45,995
$45,995

$45,995

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Custom

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

$45,995

21,883KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8409390
  • Stock #: N491A
  • VIN: 1GCPYBEK4LZ199812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,883 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
