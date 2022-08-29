$45,995+ tax & licensing
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2020 Ford F-150
XLT V6 Crew Cab - $320 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
59,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9012655
- Stock #: 7350
- VIN: 1FTEW1EB5LFA74942
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47835 - Kia of Timmins is just $45995!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2020 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 59,800 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrading to the class leader, this Ford F-150 XLT comes very well equipped with remote keyless entry, dynamic hitch assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist and automatic emergency braking. Enhanced features include aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, steering wheel mounted cruise control, a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, power door locks and a rear view camera to help when backing out of a tight spot. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB5LFA74942.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $319.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $58222 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6