$46,995 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9109930

9109930 Stock #: 7355

7355 VIN: 1FTEW1EB5LKF43289

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 48,380 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.