$25,986
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2020 Kia Optima
EX Excellent Condition - $193 B/W
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
37,449KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173972
- Stock #: K23229A
- VIN: 5XXGU4L32LG400967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,449 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: 215/55R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat w/4 way lumbar, driver memory system and height-adjustable front seats
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: drive mode select (normal, eco, sport)
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
