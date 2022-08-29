$37,837+ tax & licensing
$37,837
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sedona
LX+ Power Sliding Doors - $264 B/W
Location
$37,837
+ taxes & licensing
82,352KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9026128
- Stock #: R7353
- VIN: KNDMB5C11L6644315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 82,352 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sliding Doors, Power Rear Tailgate, Push Button Start, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Fresh Oil Change, Certifie
Compare at $39350 - Kia of Timmins is just $37837!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. With even more technology than previous years, the 2020 Kia Sedona is ready for the future. This 2020 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This 2020 Kia Sedona is here with a host of new tech features to bring it to the next level. A rich, opulent interior helps make the case as being one of the most comfortable and comprehensively built family shuttles out there. The Sedona offers highly practical interior with endless seating configurations as well as a very generous cargo space. An elegant exterior only further supports the case of this Kia Sedona as a powerful, refined, highly capable people carrier that is built to provide uninterrupted comfort.This van has 82,352 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sedona's trim level is LX+. This LX+ adds wireless phone charging, a smart power liftgate, power sliding side doors, power front seats, fog lights and a proximity key for push button start. It also includes all the modern amenities like heated front seats and heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a cooling glove box, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, USB and aux inputs, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera, automatic headlights, heated side mirrors, Slide-n-Stow 2nd row seats, and rear air conditioning controls plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $263.16 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47896 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
