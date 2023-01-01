Menu
Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Proximity Key, Power Seat, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Fresh Oil Change!

Compare at $28630 - Kia of Timmins is just $27529!

This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.

This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUVs and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This low mileage SUV has just 51,929 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its bronze in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sportages trim level is EX. With style, comfort and safety upgrades like a huge glass sunroof, bigger aluminum wheels, chrome accents, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome beltline trim to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, were so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada.

2020 Kia Sportage

51,929 KM

$27,529

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

EX Panoramic Sunroof - $205 B/W

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Panoramic Sunroof - $205 B/W

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

$27,529

+ taxes & licensing

51,929KM
Used
VIN KNDPNCAC2L7681851

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23278A
  • Mileage 51,929 KM

Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Proximity Key, Power Seat, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Fresh Oil Change!

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Voice Activation

Seating

Cloth Seats

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

$27,529

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2020 Kia Sportage