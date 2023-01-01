2020 Kia Sportage

Sale $29,913 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 5 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9488427

9488427 Stock #: 7377

7377 VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7744983

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7377

Mileage 65,552 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Wireless Phone Charging Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, 10-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.195 Axle Ratio Battery w/Run Down Protection 62 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.