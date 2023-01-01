$29,913+ tax & licensing
$29,913
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2020 Kia Sportage
2020 Kia Sportage
EX Premium Panoramic Sunroof - $214 B/W
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$29,913
+ taxes & licensing
65,552KM
Used
- Stock #: 7377
- VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7744983
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7377
- Mileage 65,552 KM
Compare at $30768 - Kia of Timmins is just $29913!
Distinctive with an up-scale interior and impressive handling, this Kia Sportage is climbing the ranks as one of the best, high-valued SUV's. This 2020 Kia Sportage is for sale today in Timmins.
This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 65,552 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX Premium. This EX Premium adds blind spot monitoring, dual zone automatic climate control and heated - power folding side mirrors and a power liftgate over the standard EX trim. Additional features include a large glass sunroof, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging, lane keep assist and forward collision mitigation this EX Sportage takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour display, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. The exterior also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a chrome exterior accents to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $39099 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat, 10-way power driver seat and 2-way power driver lumbar
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Panoramic Roof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6