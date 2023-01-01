2020 Kia Telluride

Steering Wheel Controls

Immobilizer

Compass

Navigation

Heated Steering Wheel

Driver Information Centre

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Valet Function

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Smart Device Integration

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Find My Car Tracker System

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seating and 2 way driver lumbar support

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access

Analog Appearance

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

