2020 Nissan Kicks

32,714 KM

$24,106.50

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

12061093

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,106.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
32,714KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV9LL501122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S495A
  • Mileage 32,714 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-XXXX

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
$24,106.50

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2020 Nissan Kicks