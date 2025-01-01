$24,106.50+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
32,714KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV9LL501122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S495A
- Mileage 32,714 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Email Timmins Nissan
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
