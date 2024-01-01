Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Murano

15,141 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Murano

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Murano

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

  1. 1727460370
  2. 1727460371
  3. 1727460371
  4. 1727460371
  5. 1727460351
  6. 1727460371
  7. 1727460351
  8. 1727460371
  9. 1727460370
  10. 1727460371
  11. 1727460371
  12. 1727460351
  13. 1727460351
  14. 1727460350
  15. 1727460349
  16. 1727460349
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
15,141KM
VIN 5N1AZ2D50LN102581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 656A
  • Mileage 15,141 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Murano for sale in Timmins, ON
2020 Nissan Murano 15,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape Titanium for sale in Timmins, ON
2018 Ford Escape Titanium 87,835 KM $19,606.50 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Timmins, ON
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 39,699 KM $35,106.50 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Murano