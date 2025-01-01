Menu
2020 Nissan Murano

52,719 KM

Details Features

$35,106.50

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

12065098

2020 Nissan Murano

Platinum

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,106.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS0LN114648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # L-86
  • Mileage 52,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

SiriusXM Radio

Security

Automatic High Beams

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-XXXX

705-268-2226

1-877-419-9984
$35,106.50

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2020 Nissan Murano