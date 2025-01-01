$35,106.50+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum
2020 Nissan Murano
Platinum
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,106.50
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2DS0LN114648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # L-86
- Mileage 52,719 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
SiriusXM Radio
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Timmins Nissan
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
Call Dealer
705-268-XXXX(click to show)
705-268-2226
Alternate Numbers1-877-419-9984
2020 Nissan Murano