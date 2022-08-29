2020 RAM 1500

$45,870 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 9 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9012658

9012658 Stock #: 7352

7352 VIN: 3C6RR7KT1LG264851

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 7352

Mileage 27,958 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.