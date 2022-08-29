2020 RAM 1500

$45,905 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 2 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9189421

9189421 Stock #: 7361

7361 VIN: 1C6RR7KT2LS133162

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7361

Mileage 33,224 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.