2020 Toyota Highlander

45,351 KM

$36,104

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

2020 Toyota Highlander

LE AWD

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,104

+ taxes & licensing

45,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBZRBH9LS043615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P638A
  • Mileage 45,351 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Windshield wiper de-icer

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

1-877-419-9984
$36,104

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2020 Toyota Highlander