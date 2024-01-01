$36,104+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
2020 Toyota Highlander
LE AWD
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,104
+ taxes & licensing
45,351KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDBZRBH9LS043615
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P638A
- Mileage 45,351 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Eco Mode
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Windshield wiper de-icer
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 Toyota Highlander LE AWD 45,351 KM $36,104 + tax & lic
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Alternate Numbers1-877-419-9984
$36,104
+ taxes & licensing
Timmins Nissan
705-268-2226
2020 Toyota Highlander