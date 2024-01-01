$36,768+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Trail Sunroof - $273 B/W - Low Mileage
2020 Toyota RAV4
Trail Sunroof - $273 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$36,768
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,098KM
VIN 2T3J1RFVXLW093084
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24244A
- Mileage 47,098 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Interior, Wireless Phone Charger, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Cooling Seats, Power Driver Seat, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Low Mileage!
Compare at $38239 - Kia of Timmins is just $36768!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2020 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This low mileage SUV has just 47,098 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is Trail. Built for the roads less traveled, this RAV4 TRAIL comes with an impressive array of features such as dynamic torque vectoring all-wheel drive, a power sunroof, wireless charging, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio Plus 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, heated and cooled SofTex seats, a heated leather steering wheel and unique aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, Multi-Terrain driver select modes, power heated mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning, downhill assist plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $272.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49604 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Selective service internet access
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Wireless Phone Charging
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver and manual adjustable passenger seats
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
3.177 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
GVWR: 2,134 kgs (4,704.7 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
494.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Vented/Cooled Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Kia of Timmins
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
Call Dealer
705-267-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Toyota RAV4