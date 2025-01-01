$27,713+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE Remote Start - $231 B/W
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE Remote Start - $231 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$27,713
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,598KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV1LW129099
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26090A
- Mileage 82,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Forward Collision Warning, Rear View Camera, Certified!
Compare at $28822 - Kia of Timmins is just $27713!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2020 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 82,598 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. This RAV4 LE comes with some impressive features such as sport, ECO & normal driving modes, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats, remote keyless entry, steering wheel with audio controls and a rear view camera. Additional features includes LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $230.15 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $35903 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Connected Services by Toyota
Safety Connect Tracker System
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/include, driver seat manual adjustable height and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
WHEELS: 17" STEEL
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Wheels w/Hub Covers
Black Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 225/65R17
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
55 L Fuel Tank
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.177 Axle Ratio
Quasi-Dual Exhaust
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
GVWR: 2,091 kgs (4,609.9 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
508.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
$27,713
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2020 Toyota RAV4