$39,799+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
WT Crew Cab 4X4
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
WT Crew Cab 4X4
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$39,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
57,598KM
VIN 1GCGTBEN1M1239854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,598 KM
Vehicle Description
New Tires! New Brakes, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!
Compare at $41391 - Kia of Timmins is just $39799!
This midsized Colorado is comfortable, capable and stylish inside and out. This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 57,598 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $295.02 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $53693 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Door handles, black
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Requires (G80) automatic locking rear differential and (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Differential, automatic locking rear (Available with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Requires (Z82) Trailering Package when (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Safety
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seating
Cloth Seats
Interior
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, urethane
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
$39,799
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2021 Chevrolet Colorado