2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Trailer Hitch

Four Wheel Drive

Spray in Bedliner

Pickup box

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist

GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Frame, fully-boxed

Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)

Transfer case, electric, 2-speed

Trailering Package, heavy-duty includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector (Requires (G80) automatic locking rear differential and (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)

Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Differential, automatic locking rear (Available with (LCV) 2.5L I4 engine. Requires (Z82) Trailering Package when (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)