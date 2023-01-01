$40,995+ tax & licensing
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands - $295 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
5,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488454
- Stock #: 7380A
- VIN: 3FMCR9D98MRA28131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7380A
- Mileage 5,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $42635 - Kia of Timmins is just $40995!
Designed for every adventurer, this Bronco Sport gets you out into the wile, and back again. This 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is for sale today in Timmins.
A compact footprint, an iconic name, and modern luxury come together to make this Bronco Sport and instant classic. Whether your next adventure takes you deep into the rugged wilds, or into the rough and rumble city, this Bronco Sport is exactly what you need. With enough cargo space for all of your gear, the capability to get you anywhere, and a manageable footprint, there's nothing quite like this Ford Bronco Sport.This low mileage SUV has just 5,095 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco Sport's trim level is Badlands. Stepping up to this Bronco Sport Badlands package is a great choice as it includes heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a proximity key with push button start and an advanced 4x4 system with G.O.A.T mode. It also includes an off-road suspension, LED accent lighting, Co-Pilot360, a useful flip-up rear window, fog lamps, automatic climate control and power heated side mirrors. On the inside, it features a SYNC 3 infotainment system with an 8 inch touchscreen and is paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart charging USB port, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, remote keyless entry, FordPass Connect. It helps keep you safe with lane keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMCR9D98MRA28131.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $294.42 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $53584 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Alloy Wheels
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Trailer Hitch
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Cloth Seats
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6