2021 Ford F-150

9,205 KM

Details Description

$83,625

+ tax & licensing
$83,625

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

King Ranch Massage Chairs - Low Mileage

2021 Ford F-150

King Ranch Massage Chairs - Low Mileage

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

Sale

$83,625

+ taxes & licensing

9,205KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8455956
  • Stock #: 7163
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E81MFB22348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7163
  • Mileage 9,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation GPS, Brown Leather Interior, Heated Seats front and back, Air conditioned Front Seats, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Detection, Deploy-able Power Running Boards, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Departure Warning, Smart Cruise Control, Wireless Char

Compare at $85967 - Kia of Timmins is just $83625!

A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2021 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Timmins.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 9,205 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is King Ranch. Upgrading to this luxurious Ford F-150 King Ranch is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with premium features such as Mesa leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features evasion assist, lane keep assist, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking, rear parking sensors and more. Additional features include unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and side steps, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E81MFB22348.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $563.04 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $102473 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

