2021 Hyundai PALISADE

34,773 KM

Details Description

$51,889

+ tax & licensing
Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

Preferred 8-Passenger AWD - $373 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

34,773KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9109927
  • Stock #: 7352A
  • VIN: KM8R3DHE5MU229564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 34,773 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Leveling Suspension, Driver Assistance, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified!



Compare at $53965 - Kia of Timmins is just $51889!

The wait for a 3 row SUV from Hyundai is finally over, and it was well worth it. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Timmins.

This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This low mileage SUV has just 34,773 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred 8-Passenger AWD. Stepping up to this Preferred Palisade brings a sunroof, driver memory settings, auto-leveling rear suspension, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, dual zone automatic climate control, bigger wheels, chrome grille accents, proximity keys, and remote start. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, 7 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $372.65 with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $67823 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

