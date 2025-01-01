$24,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage
EX Premium S Panoramic Sunroof - Low Mileage
2021 Kia Sportage
EX Premium S Panoramic Sunroof - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,327KM
VIN KNDPNCAC4M7944892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour UNKNOWN
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7488
- Mileage 37,327 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Low Mileage!
Compare at $25995 - Kia of Timmins is just $24995!
This Kia Sportage is the best performer in its class, offering loads of luxuries and and a capable ride for a very reasonable price tag. This 2021 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This 2021 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This low mileage SUV has just 37,327 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX Premium S. This EX Premium S trim adds dark aluminum wheels, LED headlights, synthetic leather heated seats, blind spot monitoring, dual zone automatic climate control, heated - power folding side mirrors and a power liftgate over the regular EX trim levels. Additional features include a huge glass sunroof, wireless charging, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation and blind spot detection taking this EX Premium S to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. This incredible SUV even comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a heated leather steering wheel to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33721 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/55R18 -inc: tire mobility kit
Dark Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels: 18" Black Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Dark Chrome Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Wireless Phone Charging
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable driver seat and 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar
Analog Appearance
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.195 Axle Ratio
Battery w/Run Down Protection
62 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC D-CVVT
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Sportmatic -inc: Drive Mode Select
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2021 Kia Sportage