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2021 Kia Telluride
SX Limited Nightsky Edition Sunroof
2021 Kia Telluride
SX Limited Nightsky Edition Sunroof
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,415KM
VIN 5XYP5DHC3MG163912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Unknown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26266A
- Mileage 26,415 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System, Navigation GPS, Leather Seats, 7 Passenger Seating, Air Cooled Front Seats, Heated Seats Front and Back, Low Mileage!
Compare at $38475 - Kia of Timmins is just $36995!
Luxury, technology, and capability come together in a big, beautiful way in this Kia Telluride. This 2021 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this 2021 Kia Telluride.
This low mileage SUV has just 26,415 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX Limited Nightsky Edition. Stepping up to this Telluride Nightsky Edition changes the exterior styling and gives you unique dark aluminum wheels, blacked out chrome accents, LED lighting and a blacked out front grille. It also includes heads-up display, air cooled seats and a self leveling rear suspension. This Telluride includes a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated and cooled, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision warning and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention alerts with obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49910 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Compare at $38475 - Kia of Timmins is just $36995!
Luxury, technology, and capability come together in a big, beautiful way in this Kia Telluride. This 2021 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this 2021 Kia Telluride.
This low mileage SUV has just 26,415 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX Limited Nightsky Edition. Stepping up to this Telluride Nightsky Edition changes the exterior styling and gives you unique dark aluminum wheels, blacked out chrome accents, LED lighting and a blacked out front grille. It also includes heads-up display, air cooled seats and a self leveling rear suspension. This Telluride includes a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated and cooled, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision warning and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention alerts with obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.23 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $49910 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Chrome Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Tires: 245/50R20
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Wireless Phone Charging
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Find My Car Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
630w Regular Amplifier
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Controls, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Surround View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind-Spot Collision Warning Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA)
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.648 Final Drive Ratio
Part And Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L V6 GDI Atkinson DOHC D-CVVT
Additional Features
BACK UP SENSORS
HEADS UP DISPLAY
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Side Camera
360 degree camera
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
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Call Dealer
705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2021 Kia Telluride