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2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium Heated Steering Wheel - $185 B/W
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium Heated Steering Wheel - $185 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$24,939
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,349KM
VIN JTNKHMBX8M1128016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26178A
- Mileage 62,349 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free on Carfax Report, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Push Button Start, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Touchscreen
Compare at $25937 - Kia of Timmins is just $24939!
The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 62,349 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $184.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33645 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Compare at $25937 - Kia of Timmins is just $24939!
The Toyota C-HR is designed to be different and stand out from the crowd. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 62,349 km. It's Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $184.86 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $33645 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wing Spoiler
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P225/50R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual adjustable recline/incline, height and fore/aft for driver's seat and manual adjustable recline, vertical adjustment and fore/aft for passenger's seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Sport Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Analog Appearance
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
50 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Axle Ratio: TBD
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cyl DOHC Dual VVT-i
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: intelligence and shift mode
GVWR: 1,960 kgs (4,320 lbs)
463.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
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705-267-XXXX(click to show)
$24,939
+ taxes & licensing>
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2021 Toyota C-HR