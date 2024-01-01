Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Evasive Steering Assist, Rear Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental! <br><br> <br></b><br> Compare at $34204 - Kia of Timmins is just $32888! <br> <br> All wheel, all weather, no problem. This 2022 Sorento does it all. This 2022 Kia Sorento is for sale today in Timmins. <br> <br>With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This SUV has 60,374 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Its red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And its got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Sorentos trim level is LX Premium. This LX Premium trim offers even more amazing features like a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, active blind spot assist, proximity keys, dual zone automatic air conditioning, and power seats. A drive like no other, this Kia Sorento offers tech features like an 8 inch display infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth streaming alongside forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and remote keyless entry give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application target=_blank>https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application</a><br><br> <br/>Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, were so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.<br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$243.79</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $44369 ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.<br><br>We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!<br><br>Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit <a href=https://www.kiaoftimmins.com>www.kiaoftimmins.com</a> for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.<br><br>We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!<br> o~o

2022 Kia Sorento

60,374 KM

Details Description Features

$32,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium Remote Start - $244 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Sorento

LX Premium Remote Start - $244 B/W

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

  1. 11454910
  2. 11454910
  3. 11454910
  4. 11454910
  5. 11454910
  6. 11454910
  7. 11454910
  8. 11454910
  9. 11454910
  10. 11454910
  11. 11454910
  12. 11454910
  13. 11454910
  14. 11454910
  15. 11454910
  16. 11454910
  17. 11454910
  18. 11454910
  19. 11454910
  20. 11454910
  21. 11454910
  22. 11454910
  23. 11454910
  24. 11454910
  25. 11454910
  26. 11454910
  27. 11454910
  28. 11454910
  29. 11454910
  30. 11454910
Contact Seller

$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,374KM
VIN 5XYRGDLC1NG096142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7456
  • Mileage 60,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Evasive Steering Assist, Rear Camera, Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Detection, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental!



Compare at $34204 - Kia of Timmins is just $32888!

All wheel, all weather, no problem. This 2022 Sorento does it all. This 2022 Kia Sorento is for sale today in Timmins.

With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This SUV has 60,374 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 191HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sorento's trim level is LX Premium. This LX Premium trim offers even more amazing features like a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, active blind spot assist, proximity keys, dual zone automatic air conditioning, and power seats. A drive like no other, this Kia Sorento offers tech features like an 8 inch display infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth streaming alongside forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and remote keyless entry give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application


Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $243.79 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $44369 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Lane Following Assist (LFA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Machine Finish Alloy
Tires: 235/60R18
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Wireless Phone Charging
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjustable power driver seat w/2-way lumbar

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Seating

Cloth Seats

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
4.081 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes)
Engine: 2.5L GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG)

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia of Timmins

Used 2020 Kia NIRO EX Heated Steering Wheel - $192 B/W - Low Mileage for sale in Timmins, ON
2020 Kia NIRO EX Heated Steering Wheel - $192 B/W - Low Mileage 41,350 KM $25,899 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Panoramic Sunroof - $170 B/W for sale in Timmins, ON
2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Panoramic Sunroof - $170 B/W 62,480 KM $20,920 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express - $340 B/W - Low Mileage for sale in Timmins, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express - $340 B/W - Low Mileage 20,975 KM $45,743 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Timmins

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-267-XXXX

(click to show)

705-267-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,888

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Sorento