$33,510+ taxes & licensing
2022 Kia Sorento
EX+ Panoramic Sunroof
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
Used
70,932KM
VIN 5XYRHDLF7NG095486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25266AA
- Mileage 70,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Synthetic Leather, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Smart Cruise Control, High Beam Assist, Accident Free on Carfax Report!
Compare at $34850 - Kia of Timmins is just $33510!
Advanced tech and incredible comfort come together in this bold 2022 Sorento. This 2022 Kia Sorento is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
With comfort in every versatile row, this powerful and refined 2022 Sorento is ready to offer you a drive like no other. This SUV was designed to go all the way no matter where you go, and get you there in comfort and style. With amazing technology and versatility in every nook and cranny, this 2022 Sorento is ready for more than adventure, its ready to be character in your story. Try out the future of SUVs today in this 2022 Kia Sorento.This low mileage SUV has just 70,932 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's gray in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sorento's trim level is EX+. This EX+ takes the advanced EX trim even further, adding a sunroof, LED lights, high beam assist, fog lamps, a 10.25 inch multimedia interface with navigation, hands free power liftgate, smart cruise control, a household power outlet, and forward collision avoidance assist to the impressive EX features like trailer wiring, UVO connected car, synthetic leather seats, and a 50/50 rear captain row. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, parking sensors, active blind spot assist, proximity keys, dual zone automatic air conditioning, and power seats. A drive like no other, this Kia Sorento offers tech features like an infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth streaming alongside forward collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, driver alert monitoring, and a convenient rearview camera for advanced safety. Heated seats and remote keyless entry give modern comfort and convenience while aluminum wheels and bold style make for a captivating presence. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $248.40 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $45209 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) Blind Spot
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (fca-Cyc, Ped and Junction Turning)
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper deicer
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: 255/45R20
Wheels: 20" A-Type Black Painted Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Wireless Phone Charging
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
67 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,480 kgs (5,468 lbs)
3.316 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Wet-Type DCT -inc: drive mode select (drive plus terrain modes) and paddle shifters
Engine: 2.5L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC D-CVVT -inc: Ignition Stop and Go (ISG)
Additional Features
LASER CRUISE
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Forward Crash Sensor
Advanced Smart Cruise Control
Rear Cross Collision Avoid Assist (RCTA)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Kia Sorento EX+ Panoramic Sunroof 70,932 KM $33,510 + tax & lic
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
